Red Sox Veteran Predicted To Sign With Giants After Turning Down $21 Million Reunion
The Boston Red Sox are still waiting to see where one free agent signs with bated breath.
After declining the Red Sox's $21 million qualifying offer, righty Nick Pivetta has had a rough time finding a new home in free agency. Teams love Pivetta's stuff, which grades out well by advanced metrics, but the draft compensation that comes with the QO seems to be scaring them off.
Boston, meanwhile, is hoping that Pivetta signs somewhere by Jun. 2 so they can recoup a late second-round pick for losing him. Having added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the rotation, it doesn't appear that there's room for a reunion between Pivetta and the Red Sox.
It's taken longer than expected, but it only requires one team to take the plunge for the Red Sox to reap their reward.
In a recent YouTube video, content creator Robbie Hyde predicted that Pivetta would sign with the San Francisco Giants, which would put him in a much more pitcher-friendly environment than Fenway Park for the 2025 season.
"The Giants went after Corbin Burnes this offseason, but instead, they ended up with Justin Verlander," Hyde said. "I still think, though, they could work one more guy into this rotation, and I think Pivetta could make some sense.
"He's had some of the best stuff in the game for the last few years, which the Giants do like, and he has been a bit more home run prone over the last couple of years, but Oracle Park would be a good fit for that."
Across parts of five seasons with the Red Sox, Pivetta had a 37-41 record and 4.29 ERA. As Hyde hinted, home runs have been a major issue, as the 32-year-old has given up at least 23 long balls in each of the last four seasons.
There's potential for Pivetta to finally put a full season together with the right team, and the Giants definitely represent a good opportunity. But none of that matters unless San Francisco is willing to give up the draft pick that every team has so far held onto in the Pivetta sweepstakes.
