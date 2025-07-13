Red Sox, White Sox Complete Trade Sending 27-Year-Old Backstop To Chicago
For the Boston Red Sox, the catching position has been one of the most intriguing storylines to follow all year.
Carlos Narváez winning the starting job and performing at borderline All-Star levels has been a huge plus. Connor Wong regressing to the point of barely remaining in the major leagues has not. And of course, Kyle Teel, once presumed to be the starter of the future, now plays for the Chicago White Sox.
So, too, does the other catcher who has started a game for the Red Sox in 2025--because Boston just traded him to Chicago.
According to the Minor League Baseball transactions log, the Red Sox traded catcher Blake Sabol to the White Sox for cash considerations on Saturday. Sabol had been in Triple-A Worcester for most of the season, but appeared in eight games for Boston at the big-league level.
After he was called up to replace Wong in April, Sabol went 2-for-16 with a double in Boston. It was his defense, though, that really stood out as an issue.
In an embarrassing 11-2 loss in Chicago against his new team, Sabol committed two errors (both catcher's interference), while the Red Sox totaled five on the night. He allowed 10 stolen bases with only one runner caught stealing, and Statcast assigned him a -1 run fielding value.
With Worcester, Sabol sported a .167/.281/.299 slash line in 43 games, with three home runs, 17 RBI, and 51 strikeouts.
Sabol was designated for assignment on Jun. 1 and outrighted back to Worcester on Jun. 5. That meant he was no longer on the 40-man roster, and not a part of the Red Sox's plans moving forward. It makes sense, then, that another team could easily acquire him for cash (which is essentially how the Red Sox got him from the San Francisco Giants in January).
The Red Sox are now left with Nathan Hickey, Seby Zavala, and Enderso Lira as catching depth at Triple-A.