Red Sox-White Sox Floated As Potential Trade Partners With Slugger
The Boston Red Sox clearly aren't afraid to make a move.
It's not often that you see notable trades in April but one got done on Monday. The Red Sox traded starting pitcher Quinn Priester for a surprising package that included Milwaukee Brewers No. 7 prospect Yophery Rodriguez among other pieces.
Milwaukee was in desperate need of starting pitching help and the Red Sox have a surplus even with injuries currently impacting their rotation.
Boston's front office has proven over the last few months that it isn't afraid to get a deal done and that it is viewing the 2025 season differently than it did the last few years. Could the Red Sox add another depth piece for the option this season? Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker shared a post on Monday with suggestions for potential trade targets for the Red Sox, New York Mets, and New York Yankees after Vladimir Guerrero Jr landed an extension with the Toronto Blue Jays.
For Boston, Zucker floated Chicago White Sox slugger Andrew Vaughn among other players.
"The continued fallout from signing Alex Bregman showed how one notable move can cause a ripple effect," Zucker said. "As something around the margins, Andrew Vaughn makes sense as a right-handed alternative at first base. The 2019 first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations, but a change of scenery could do him wonders. Gavin Sheets certainly looks like a different hitter after leaving the Chicago White Sox."
This is hypothetical and is just a suggestion from Zucker rather than a report that anything is in the works. It's an interesting idea. The Red Sox have Triston Casas as the team's first baseman and there's no reason to move on from him. He's young and cost-controlled. There isn't too much first base depth behind him with the team. Romy González essentially is the team's backup first baseman. He's been a great role player for the Red Sox, but he's spent the majority of his career at positions other than first base.
Vaughn is a right-handed slugger who has had at least 17 homers and 70 RBIs in each of the last three yers. If the Red Sox make a move this season to add more offense, this is the type that could help. Getting someone lile Vaughn to be a solid right-handed bat off the bench who can play first base wouldn't hurt.
I would say it's far too early to be thinking about any trades, but clearly the Red Sox think otherwise after trading Priester on Monday.
