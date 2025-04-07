Red Sox Sending First-Rounder To Brewers For Elite Prospect: Report
UPDATED: The Boston Red Sox now have officially announced the trade to send Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers.
"The Red Sox today traded RHP Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers, in exchange for minor league OF Yophery Rodriguez, a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick, and a player to be named later or cash considerations."
ORIGINAL: The Boston Red Sox have had their starting rotation depth tested early on so far this season but they have had enough to make things work.
Boston has been without the services of Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford to kick off the young season. While this is the case, Richard Fitts, Sean Newcomb, and Hunter Dobbins have done a good job filling in for Boston.
Another guy who has been seen as a depth option for the Red Sox is former first-rounder Quinn Priester after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates last year. He made one start with Boston at the big league level last year and didn't make the major league roster out of camp.
Now, he reportedly is being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in a package including the club's No. prospect Yophery Rodriguez, according to Beyond The Monster's Hunter Noll.
"Per source: Boston Red Sox trade Quinn Priester to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league OF Yophery Rodriguez, a player to be named later, and cash considerations," Noll said. "Details still being sorted on the trade."
Rodriguez is a 19-year-old outfielder who was the Brewers' top signing in the 2023 international class.
"Milwaukee’s top signing in the 2023 international class, Rodriguez joined the organization for $1.5 million out of the Dominican Republic that January and has fallen in line behind Jackson Chourio and Luis Lara among Brewers outfielders to skip the Arizona Complex League in their move from the Dominican Summer League to stateside ball," per MLB.com's scouting report. "Rodriguez was 18 for the duration of the 2024 season and spent the entire regular season with Single-A Carolina, picking up 474 plate appearances, fourth-most among a Minor Leaguer 18 or younger last year. He finished with a .250/.343/.383 line with seven homers and seven steals in 110 games with the Mudcats and was briefly promoted to High-A Wisconsin for its Midwest League postseason run."
The deal hasn't been officially announced by the team as of writing so details could change, but it sounds like the Red Sox are moving some pitching.
