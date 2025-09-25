Red Sox Wild Card Picture Trimmed To Final Four Teams
The Boston Red Sox haven't completely locked up a playoff spot yet, but that seemingly is just a matter of time at this point.
Boston's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to one after taking the first two games of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox beat the Blue Jays behind Lucas Giolito on Tuesday and then did so once again behind Garrett Crochet on Wednesday. The Red Sox have an 87-71 record right now with just four games remaining in the regular season. There are a few scenarios that would clinch a spot for the Red Sox, but the easiest one is if they win they are in.
The Boston Red Sox still have some work to do
So, if -- and when -- the Red Sox clinch a playoff spot, who could they end up facing? MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that the four teams Boston could face to begin the playoffs are the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, or the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Alex Cora on Garrett Crochet: 'He did his job and now the rest of us have to finish it. Hopefully he can pitch Game 1, whenever it is,'" Smith shared. "It will be Tuesday either in NY, Detroit, Cleveland, or Toronto."
Of these four teams, there's an argument that the Blue Jays would be the most favorable opponent. The Red Sox have already taken two games from them this week with another opportunity on Thursday night. Toronto has struggled down the stretch and seemingly are vulnerable. The Guardians arguably would be the worst team to face. The Guardians are the hottest team in baseball right now, no one is doing well against them. The Yankees -- although difficult -- arguably would be the second-most favorable matchup. Boston and New York have seen a lot of each other this season, but the Red Sox had more success in the matchup. The Red Sox didn't have much success against the Tigers earlier in the year, although they still have three more regular season games aganst them.
