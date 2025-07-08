Red Sox Will Contend If Insider's 'Upgrade' Suggestion Happens
Stop us if you've heard this before, the Boston Red Sox can still surprise some people.
Boston has had an inconsistent season, for sure, and yet it still is two games above .500 and is just going to get better. The Red Sox have navigated the season so far after all of the drama with Rafael Devers, trading him away, losing Alex Bregman to the Injured List for a while, losing Triston Casas for the season, losing Tanner Houck for a while, not having Masataka Yoshida available, integrating three of the top prospects in the game, and the list goes on.
The Red Sox have already gone through more than some teams will in an entire year and the All-Star break hasn't even passed yet. But, things are looking up. Yoshida is expected to return on Wednesday, Bregman is going to return by the end of the week or right after the All-Star break, and guys like Houck and newly-acquired starter Kyle Harrison are working their way back as well.
Boston has enough firepower to compete in the wide-open American League and could get even more depending on how the upcoming trade deadline goes. MLB.com shared a column talking about upgrades for each team and Ian Browne suggested a first baseman with pop for Boston.
"Red Sox: First baseman with pop," Browne said. "This has been a need since Triston Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon on May 2. It became even more of a need on June 15, when Rafael Devers was traded to the (San Francisco Giants), taking another powerful lefty bat out of Boston’s lineup. Mix in an impact acquisition at first base with the imminent return from injuries of Alex Bregman and Masataka Yoshida and the Red Sox could have a potent offense."
This isn't a shot at guys like Abraham Toro or Romy González by any means. Both have been incredible for the Red Sox this year. If they could specifically get some more home run pop into the lineup, that would be great, but first base has also been a pleasant surprise so it's not like the Red Sox need to go add a $100 million star. Getting some more pop to platoon with these guys seems like enough.
