Red Sox All-Star Predicted To Have Career-Best Batting Average In 2025
The Boston Red Sox are a much better team when their two-time All-Star infielder is healthy.
Trevor Story has spent massive amounts of time on the Injured List since Boston signed him to a six-year, $140 million deal in 2022, but this season feels different.
Story is finally right physically, and plate production has followed.
On Wednesday, MLB.com’s Will Leitch even predicted that Story could hit .300 this year, something the shortstop has surprisingly never done in his career.
“Story has struggled with injuries so much in his career, particularly since coming to Boston, that you can’t blame Red Sox manager Alex Cora for making sure to give him days off at every opportunity,” Leitch wrote.
“It sure worked out for him this week, with him getting Sunday off before the Patriots' Day game Monday … a game in which Story went 3-for-4."
"Seeing Story like this -- which is to say, “healthy” -- is a reminder of what he can do, and it’s even more exciting seeing him do it at Fenway Park, which has always seemed a natural fit for his fly ball-oriented swing.”
“It remains to be seen if he can stay healthy all year, and he has never hit over .300 before. (Somewhat surprisingly, his career high as a Rockie was .294.) Even though Story no longer calls Coors Field home, he may never have a better situation than this current one.”
Story was slashing .319/.347/.500 entering Wednesday with five home runs, 15 RBI, and six stolen bases on the season for the 14-11 Red Sox, who have won seven of their last nine.
Story leads the Red Sox in batting average, home runs, and total hits (30).
