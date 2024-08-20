Red Sox Won't Have To Face NL MVP Candidate In Pivotal Diamondbacks Series
Superstars can change everything in a Major League Baseball game. The Boston Red Sox have learned that in a big way this summer.
Whether it's been the Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, or the Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson, it seems as though every game Boston plays is impacted by an MVP candidate on the opposing team. They can't escape these superstars, and it's killing their playoff chances.
The Red Sox were slated to face off with yet another MVP candidate in their next series, against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks. But due to unfortunate circumstances, they'll avoid that potential showdown.
Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, who has been phenomenal all season, was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a sprained left ankle. Marte pinch-hit in Arizona's game on Sunday, so he won't be eligible to return until August 29.
Marte, 30, is leading all major league second basemen in home runs (30), OPS (.930), total bases (244), and just about any other offensive category you can think of. He has 6.0 wins above replacement, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (6.2) for the NL lead.
If there's one thing the Red Sox certainly can't afford to do, it's look ahead to the Arizona series. They've got more than enough on their hands now with Houston, which has now taken seven straight from Boston dating back to last season.
But those who follow the story arc of this team have known for weeks that this 10-game stretch in August had the potential to make or break the Red Sox's season. If the Diamondbacks series is less likely to break them, that's a good sign for the team's fleeting playoff hopes.
Obviously, this is the big leagues, and the D-backs still have lots of weapons that can hurt Boston. Defending NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll is on fire in August, designated hitter Joc Pederson is having a phenomenal season, and rookie Adrian Del Castillo is piling up clutch home runs.
However, Marte is the straw that stirs the drink for Arizona, and it is undoubtedly a competitive advantage not to have to face him. It remains to be seen whether the Red Sox can capitalize on that advantage.
