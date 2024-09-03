Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Won't Spend 'Big Enough' For Yankees Superstar, Per Insider

Will Boston pull off a blockbuster signing this upcoming winter?

Aug 25, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with right fielder Juan Soto (22) after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
There still are a few weeks left in the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season and yet speculation already has started to pick up about free agency.

The biggest reason for this is New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The 25-year-old's upcoming free agency decision has been a major talking point in baseball since before the 2024 season kicked off.

New York acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres last offseason knowing that he would be entering free agency this upcoming winter. The Yankees certainly want to keep Soto, but that may not end up being the case.

The Yankees will have competition for his services and the Boston Red Sox even have been mentioned by some as an intriguing team to watch out for. While this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said the Red Sox won't go "big enough" for Soto this winter.

"I don’t see the (Chicago Cubs) or Red Sox going big enough to sign Soto," Feinsand said. "If Boston ownership was willing to pay that kind of money, Mookie Betts would still be there. They just gave Rafael Devers a big bag of money, so I don’t see them doing the same with Soto. Ditto with the Cubs, who aren’t typically big-game hunters to this level. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) are the only other team I can see making a play for him because they’re the Dodgers and you can never count them out."

Boston could use someone like Soto, but Feinsand noted a deal certainly is unlikely.

