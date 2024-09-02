Red Sox Called 'Dark Horse' Option For Game-Changing Yankees Star
The upcoming offseason will be an important one for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston is fighting for an American League Wild Card spot right now but no matter what happens, the 2024 season has been a success. The Red Sox had extremely low expectations heading into the season and have overperformed despite a plethora of high-impact injuries.
The Red Sox are in a good spot and the future is bright. Boston is loaded with young talent who will have another year under their belt heading into 2025.
If the Red Sox have a strong offseason and add a major piece or two, they could expedite their trip to becoming contenders again.
The clear best player who will be available this winter certainly is New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. He is just 25 years old and already is one of the best players in baseball. If the Red Sox somehow could land him this winter, that would be a game-changer.
A move certainly is unlikely, but FanSided's Thomas Erbe called Boston the top "dark horse" option for him.
"Let's be honest with ourselves. This is the best-case scenario if we're only talking about entertainment value. Can you imagine if Juan Soto left the Yankees to join the Boston Red Sox? The Bronx would be in shambles," Erbe said. "It's not a pipedream, either. Alex Cora just signed an extension to stick around as the manager. There's plenty of young talent on team-friendly (ish) deals. Throw Soto out in the outfield, and this borderline contending roster will turn into a force ready to take on the powers that be in the (American League) East.
"The Yankees will always spend to contend. But the Baltimore Orioles are not going anywhere anytime soon, either. For the next decade, it will take everything each team can to stay afloat in the division and contend in the American League. Last year, the Blue Jays were 16 games over .500 and barely made the playoffs. That's how good you have to be. Juan Soto would make the Red Sox that good. It would also demoralize their biggest rival's fanbase. For the good of the game, the Red Sox need to throw every penny they have towards Soto."
If the Red Sox somehow could land him, that would be great but is unlikely.
