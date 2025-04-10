Red Sox World Series Champ Reveals Talk With Kristian Campbell After $60M Decision
Kristian Campbell's early contract extension with the Boston Red Sox has been the subject of many early-season debates.
Virtually everyone agrees that the eight-year, $60 million deal was great business for the Red Sox. On the flip side, some believe that the 22-year-old Campbell will wind up costing himself money in the long run.
The deal also includes two club options that total $40 million, so Campbell could be unable to hit free agency until his age-32 season. He'd have $100 million in his pocket at that point, which is generational wealth for him and his family, but if he has the career he seems to be capable of having, he may well have missed out on a bigger payday.
The reality of extension negotiations is that every young player knows they're taking a risk whichever path they take. And Campbell recently got some encouragement from a former Red Sox player who never got a payday like the one he just did.
Current broadcaster and 2013 Red Sox World Series champion third baseman Will Middlebrooks revealed the conversation he had with Campbell after signing the extension during a recent episode of his podcast, "Sox Talk With Will Middlebrooks.
“I think it’s a very good deal for both sides,” Middlebrooks said. “I had this talk with Kristian, too, after it happened. I’m like, ‘I don’t blame you for taking it.’ That is still life-changing money. In the grand scheme of things, how many guys get a chance to make $60 million? Very small amount.
"We all think about the (Juan) Sotos and the (Shohei) Ohtanis and the (Max) Scherzers and the (Justin) Verlanders. That’s such a small percentage of baseball players. Most guys make league minimum for a year or two and they never play again.”
Middlebrooks was once a highly-regarded Red Sox prospect himself, but he only managed to accrue three seasons of major league service time between Boston and three other teams. He earned a total of $3.9 million before retiring in 2019.
Campbell might not wind up on an all-time list of top big-league earners, but he can play at least the next seven years of his career without having to worry about his performance affecting his earnings the following season. That peace of mind could very well play a role in his success.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Address 'Clear Need' With Trade For Cardinals $87.5 Million All-Star