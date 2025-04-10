Red Sox Urged To Address 'Clear Need' With Trade For Cardinals $87.5 Million All-Star
Are the Boston Red Sox already developing a trade deadline manifesto?
The first two weeks of the season have been a seesaw for Boston, but the record (6-7) isn't nearly as important as the overall health of the roster. "Health" in this case has a double meaning, because the Red Sox have an injury and an obvious flaw at the same position.
Starting catcher Connor Wong hit the injured list with a fractured pinky this week, leaving rookie Carlos Narváez to shoulder the majority of the catching workload. Even if Wong is healthy, he's had a shaky defensive track record, and he was off to a horrific start offensively.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the Red Sox's catching situation as one of the top "clear needs" for contenders at the trade deadline, while suggesting St. Louis Cardinals three-time All-Star Willson Contreras as a solution.
"While the Red Sox don't appear to need much (aside from better health) after a busy offseason, the catcher spot has quickly become a glaring concern," Miller wrote.
"Willson (Contreras is gettable) with the Cardinals possibly headed for a total rebuild, but he's also making $18 million this season, $18 million next season, $18.5 million in 2027 and has a $17.5 million club option or $5 million buyout for 2028. Boston certainly brings in enough revenue to make that happen, but it may well decide against it."
Astute baseball fans might well be asking, "Hey, isn't Willson Contreras a first baseman now?" And the answer is yes, which means this plan has quickly hit a snag. Even after nine years in the big leagues as a primary catcher, it's hard to envision Contreras transitioning back at age 32 (33 in May).
It sure is tempting to dream about, though. This is a three-time All-Star we're talking about here, one who put up an .848 OPS/137 OPS+ last season even after a somewhat slow start. Adding that sort of hitter in the place of Wong or Narváez would give the lineup a different feel entirely.
Unfortunately, we have to stay grounded in reality, and if the Red Sox are going to trade for a catcher, it seems rather unlikely they'll go for someone who isn't currently catching.
