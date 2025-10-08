Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With NL East Team, Seeking 14th Season
Some 14-year Major League Baseball careers lead to the Hall of Fame. But those that don't are worth marveling at as well.
Former Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy León, a member of the World Series-winning squad in 2018, has been playing out his career on minor-league contracts since he left Boston at the end of the 2020 campaign. But at age 36, he snuck back into the big leagues for five games, marking his 13th year of playing at the highest level.
León was with the Atlanta Braves all season, mostly making his impact at Triple-A Gwinnett. But when he elected free agency on Monday, it seemed as though he was preparing to seek new opportunities with other organizations.
Instead, León quickly signed up for another year in the state of Georgia.
León re-signs with Braves
On Tuesday, León agreed to a new minor-league contract with the Braves for the 2026 season, according to his transactions page on MLB.com. The Braves assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.
León went 1-for-12 in his five games at the major league level, but the one hit was a home run against the Houston Astros. He also got to catch former Red Sox teammate Chris Sale for a brilliant eight-inning start in September, in which the lefty allowed no runs and struck out nine batters.
The Braves' catching depth chart currently includes National League Rookie of the Year candidate Drake Baldwin and former All-Star Sean Murphy. If both of those players remain (Murphy could become a trade candidate), there's essentially zero chance León cracks the opening day roster.
However, organizational depth is always valuable, as the Red Sox learned themselves on the starting pitching front this season. And Boston knows catchers on minor-league deals can play a role in the season as well -- why else would they keep stringing Ali Sánchez along all second half despite never playing?
Red Sox fans used to affectionately call León "The Only Active Hall of Famer." He'll never be enshrined in Cooperstown, but the fact that he remains active nearly a decade later is immensely commendable.
