Red Sox Insider Boldly Suggests Trading Away 26-Year-Old Gold Glover
Who is truly "untouchable" among the current Boston Red Sox?
That question has some obvious answers, like ace Garrett Crochet and outfielder Roman Anthony, both of whom are locked up on nine-figure extensions. But although there will obviously be many more returners than those two, the list of trade candidates may be longer than some fans would expect.
Case in point: the Red Sox are in a position to consider trading one of their four outfielders, despite all four being under 30 years of age and under contract for at least three more seasons. But can we really be sure which of those outfielders will be on the move?
Wilyer Abreu tagged as Red Sox trade candidate
Jarren Duran's name has been floating around as an obvious trade candidate, following a rough postseason series last week and a step back in production after his breakout campaign last year. But one insider thinks the other starting corner infielder should be under consideration as well.
Earlier this week, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe singled out right fielder Wilyer Abreu while urging the Red Sox to make virtually every player (apart from Crochet and Anthony) available this winter.
"Outside of Crochet and outfielder Roman Anthony, every player in the organization should be on the table to swing trades that would improve the rotation and add power to the lineup," Abraham wrote. "Wilyer Abreu... cannot be untouchable."
Abreu does a lot of good for this Red Sox team, as his 22 home runs were second on the club, and he has a good shot at winning back-to-back Gold Gloves. But he's shown over the last two years that his offense will come and go in waves, and he's also not proven to be as durable as you'd want a 26-year-old outfielder to be.
Abraham named center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela on his list as well, but there are many reasons why it makes more sense to move Abreu. As great a defender as the stocky right fielder is, a Platinum Glover in center is a much rarer commodity. And Rafaela is already locked up to an extension through 2031, which means he's probably worth more to the Red Sox than he would be to another club.
We're not suggesting the Red Sox should cast Abreu aside at the earliest possible opportunity; he's a great player for any team to have around. But if he's the piece that gets a trade for an impact starting pitcher across the finish line, the Red Sox can't be too shy to move him to walk away from the table.
