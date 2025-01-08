Red Sox 'Would Fit' Ex-All-Star, World Series Champion On 1-Year Deal, Per Insider
It may not have been priority number one for the 2024-2025 offseason, but the Boston Red Sox know that sooner or later, they need to address the bullpen.
Signing Aroldis Chapman to a one-year contract is a head start, sure, but 37-year-old fireballers with control issues are a fairly volatile commodity. The Red Sox will almost certainly sign another free agent, maybe two, to fill out the back end of their bullpen.
Whether it's a righty or a lefty, a closer or a setup man, the Red Sox just have to make sure they find someone dependable. The departure of Chris Martin will only serve to exacerbate the problems Boston had closing out games in the second half of last season, which cost them a shot at the playoffs.
In a recent preview of free-agent relief pitching options for the Red Sox, insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive discussed the possibility of Boston signing decorated veteran and former World Series champion David Robertson, who is also coming off a strong season in 2024.
"Robertson is always a bit of a wild card in free agency because he represents himself. He’s still going strong entering his age-40 season and would fit Boston on a one-year deal," Cotillo wrote.
"That might appeal to him if he wants to pitch close to his Rhode Island residence (and his wife, Erin, is a Brookline native)."
Robertson was fantastic for the Texas Rangers in 2024, posting 99 strikeouts in just 72 innings pitched. He also had a 3.00 ERA and 2.65 FIP. In his illustrious 16-year career, he has a 2.91 ERA and 177 saves.
If the Red Sox signed Robertson, they could feel comfortable using him in just about any role. He's not been a full-time closer since the late 2010s, but he could pick up those duties on a short-term basis. And in any other high-leverage situation, his experience makes him trustworthy.
