Red Sox Writer Condemns Calls To Fire Alex Cora: 'Waste Of Breath'
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora won’t be managing the team on Monday.
No, Cora is not being fired. His daughter, Camila, is set to graduate on Monday from Boston College, where Cora will be in attendance.
If you read the first sentence of this piece and perked up, perhaps you’re one of the legion of Red Sox fans who have a gripe to pick with Cora these days.
Cora’s team is undoubtedly underachieving this season, with a 23-25 record entering Monday despite boasting one of Major League Baseball’s most talented rosters.
But according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, throwing all the blame at Cora isn’t the move.
“It's very hip to say this is a Cora problem right now, so the comments are the comments,” Cotillo posted to X on Sunday night, referring to a flurry of negative Cora comments flooding social media lately, including calls for him to be fired.
“Week 7 of a three-year deal,” Cotillo continued. “Still a waste of breath.”
Following another loss on Sunday (10-4 to the Atlanta Braves), Cora spoke about Boston’s struggles, per Cotillo:
“It has felt like this for three weeks but it doesn’t matter, right? The record is the record. There’s no moral victories, right? We lost the game. We’ve got to finish innings, we’ve got to finish at-bats. We have to get better. Does it feel like we’re way off? No. But it’s another loss in the column.”
The Red Sox have lost five of six. They begin a three-game series versus the New York Mets on Monday night at Fenway Park. Hunter Dobbins will be on the mound for Boston against Kodai Senga.
