Red Sox, Yankees Both Named Fits For Mets Star Pete Alonso
Major League Baseball free agency chatter is already starting up, although it certainly is too early for that to be the case.
The Boston Red Sox, for example, have 21 games left in the regular season and a playoff push ahead. There's going to be plenty of time to talk about free agency across baseball, but right now, it's a little early. Despite this, the New York Post's Jon Heyman got the conversation started early by releasing a column highlighting the top 25 pending free agents with potential landing spots.
One name that was mentioned was Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. He has an option for the 2026 season that seems very likely to be turned down so he can land a long-term payday in free agency.
Heyman mentioned the Red Sox as a potential fit, along with the Mets, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, and the Los Angeles Angels.
Would it make sense for the Red Sox to go after the Mets star?
"He’s having an excellent year and can’t receive another qualifying offer. Would the Mets would go long now? Mets, Red Sox, Astros, Rangers, Mariners, Yankees, Angels," Heyman said.
The 30-year-old had a successful career over in New York. He was the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year and has already racked up five All-Star nods and 259 home runs in seven seasons.
Boston is a big-market team and started acting like it again last offseason and that continued into the 2025 season. The Red Sox have handed out extensions, like to Roman Anthony, and have been aggressive. The Red Sox make sense for Alonso from that perspective, but only in one scenario. The only way Alonso would make sense for Boston is if Alex Bregman opts out of his deal with the Red Sox and ends up signing elsewhere.
The Red Sox could afford to have both, but the priority for the team should be Bregman and with the bidding war for Alonso's services expected to be big, as shown through all of the teams mentioned by Heyman, he shouldn't be a top priority for the team.
