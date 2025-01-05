Red Sox, Yankees 'Connected' To 44-Homer Slugger Looking For $100 Million
The Boston Red Sox need to add some more pop to the middle of the lineup before Spring Training gets here.
Boston's lineup should be pretty good in 2025 and adding at least one right-handed slugger could help make it elite. The Red Sox are in a great spot pitching-wise and even have a lot of exciting offensive talent, but the lineup still is too lefty-heavy on paper.
Alex Bregman has been the most talked about free agent option for Boston, but he isn't the only potential fit. Another player Boston has been "connected" to is former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander, but the Red Sox aren't the only ones. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand also mentioned the New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Los Angeles Angels.
"Santander is believed to be seeking a five-year deal worth at least $100 million, and while his defense is below-average, his power will be impactful on any lineup he joins," Feinsand said. "The Red Sox, Yankees, Angels and Tigers are among the other clubs that have been connected to the 30-year-old Santander, who made his first All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024."
Santander is certainly one of the best options remaining on the open market. He would be a seamless replacement for Tyler O'Neill, but the Red Sox do seem to have a logjam in the outfield, especially with Roman Anthony knocking on the big league door.
Would the Red Sox be willing to shell out a deal of this size? It's unknown at this point. On the outside looking in, Bregman seems like a more likely option. But, anything can happen until the players actually sign deals.
More MLB: Red Sox's Walker Buehler Hints At Possible Future In Boston