Red Sox, Yankees Could Enter Predicted $200M Bidding War For All-Star
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees surely must be sick of each other at this point in the offseason.
The Winter Meetings are just about to kick off on Monday and yet Boston and New York have been tied to each other all offseason. Both have offered reported historic deals for Juan Soto and there hasn’t been a day since the 2024 season ended that the two haven’t been spoken about.
It sounds like that is going to continue. There still are some top arms available on the open market including Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Any contender would be lucky to have either, but USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale said Fried is “expected” to sign with the Yankees or Red Sox with a bidding war possible.
“When Matthew Boyd receives a two-year, $29 million contract without throwing more than 79 innings since 2019, when Luis Severino is getting $67 million over three years and Blake Snell is making an average annual salary of $36.4 million, Burnes and Fried should top $200 million,” Nightingale said. “The San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox all lurk.
“The only drama is whether Fried goes ahead and signs before Burnes, or lets Burnes set the bar. Fried priced himself out of Atlanta, but is expected to sign with the Yankees or Red Sox. If Soto goes to the (New York Mets), Fried could find himself in a nice bidding war between the Red Sox and Yankees.”
Boston and New York certainly will be seeing more of themselves before the Winter Meetings come to an end.
