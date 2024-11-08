Red Sox, Yankees Predicted To Pursue Same Star In Line For $166M Deal
The Boston Red Sox haven't been shy this offseason so far about their interest in improving the club in a big way.
It sounds like the Red Sox aren't afraid of doing anything and will be one of the more aggressive teams in baseball both in the free -gent market as well as the trade market. There's a lot to like about this Boston core, and if it could land an ace and a right-handed thumper for the middle of the lineup, they would be cooking.
Boston will have plenty of ways to do so, and the New York Post' Jon Heyman predicted it will be in the mix for Atlanta Braves star Max Fried and also predicted that he will get a $166 million contract over six years.
"Max Fried: His 139 ERA-plus is eighth best all-time," Heyman said. "The (New York Yankees), Red Sox, (Toronto Blue Jays), (Baltimore Orioles), (New York Mets), (Chicago Cubs), (San Francisco Giants), and his hometown (Los Angeles Dodgers) are probable players. The Red Sox need a lefty. $166M, six years."
Landing Fried would be the exact move to put the Red Sox over the top. A $166 million contract isn't egregious by any means for the star lefty, and it would give Boston the frontline ace it has been looking for.
The Red Sox surely will have a lot of competition for his services, but it does sound like they are at least going to have a chance at landing the star.
More MLB: Red Sox, Blue Jays Both In On Projected $136 Million Star, Per Insider