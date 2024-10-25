Reds $40 Million Breakout Star Could Cut Ties With Cincy In Favor Of Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to shake up the bullpen this winter.
Boston's bulllpen struggled overall in 2024, but there were some bright spots. The two best Boston relievers were Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin and both will be free agents this winter. That means that the Red Sox need to fill the other holes in the bullpens left by some not-so-bright spots while also possibly replacing their two best relievers.
There will be internal options who can help. Liam Hendriks, Michael Fulmer, and Garrett Whitlock all are players who could be solutions in the bullpen. Even if all three are healthy and ready to go, it still would make sense to add multiple pieces.
Because of this, The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Red Sox among "best team fits" for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez.
"Nick Martinez continues to improve and should land a three-year contract as a free agent this winter," Bowden said. "He’s coming off a career-best year after going 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances. Martinez hopes to become a full-time starter with his next team and he deserves that opportunity. He has posted an ERA below 3.50 in each of the past three seasons.
"Best team fits: Reds, (San Diego Padres), (Detroit Tigers), (Baltimore Orioles), (Minnesota Twins), Red Sox...Contract prediction: three years, $40 million."
Martinez is coming off the best season of his big league career. It's not too shocking that Bowden has his projected to get a $40 million deal. He had a 3.10 ERA in 42 total appearances -- including 16 starts. He is somone who will be worth watching because of the fact that he could help a team in he bullpen or the starting rotation.
Boston has a need in the rotation and the bullpen. Martinez could be a solution in either area.
