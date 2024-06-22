Reds Breakout Star Could Be Perfect Fit To Bolster Red Sox's Bullpen At Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox appeared to be headed toward selling at the July 30 trade deadline but after a strong push, are shaping into American League Wild Card contenders.
If that's the case, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will have to find ways to improve the roster as much as possible without giving up top tier future assets.
While many will call for help in the rotation -- which will be heavily considered -- it might also be wise to make a less notable but still impactful trade for another high-leverage reliever.
One player who could help is in actively playing against the Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Buck Farmer.
The 33-year-old has a 2.48 ERA with a 25-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .225 batting average against and a 1.26 WHIP in 32 2/3 innings this season.
Farmer is an impending free agent who could be paired with Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin and Justin Slaten at the back of the bullpen. His 4.06 FIP is something to monitor but his production early on has exceeded expectations.
The 36-39 Reds are just 1 1/2 games back in the laughably weak National League Wild Card race but should they fall further down the standings, Farmer almost certainly will be moved for what would be a modest prospect compensation package that Breslow could stomach.
Farmer's teammate, Brent Suter (3.46 ERA in 39 innings) could be monitored as well should Boston target left-handed relievers.
