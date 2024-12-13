Red Sox Urged To Land $108M All-Star As Garrett Crochet Running Mate
Do the Boston Red Sox have another big trade in them?
Boston left the Winter Meetings by pulling off the biggest trade of the week. The Red Sox wanted a top-of-the-line starting pitcher and got one in Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Boston paid a high price, but Crochet seems to be worth it.
The Red Sox could still use some more pitching, though, and have been tied to the Seattle Mariners. Seattle has a surplus of pitching and Boston has a surplus of left-handed bats. There's probably some type of deal that could be worked out there, but nothing has gotten done to this point despite rumored interest.
Boston still needs another boost even with the Winter Meetings behind us now and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggested Seattle three-time All-Star Luis Castillo.
"Their focus still is pitching," Rosenthal said. "To me, for them, a trade for Luis Castillo makes a lot of sense. I don't know if the Mariners want to do it and they talked all offseason about how they don't want to trade from their pitching, well give them enough in return and they will trade from their pitching. Castillo is the guy. Three years. That's not 10 years or six years or whatever it's going to take for some of the free agents."
Castillo has three years left on his $108 million deal. That certainly would be less expensive than signing someone like Corbin Burnes. He has a career 3.56 ERA in eight years and would fit in nicely in the middle of the rotation depending on the asking price.
