Report Says Red Sox All-Star's Unexpected Injury Was Biggest 'What-If' Of 2024 Season
In a season of "what-ifs" for the Boston Red Sox, it's hard to pick just one that stands out.
From the numerous games the Red Sox lost because of errors in April, to the bullpen's implosion after the All-Star break, to the offensive collapse down the stretch, Boston's missed opportunities are numerous. They easily could have been a playoff team, yet unless a miracle happens, they won't be.
The starting rotation is another can of worms. The majority of the starters the Red Sox used this season had spent time in the bullpen in years past, and weren't built up properly. And perhaps most importantly, the hurler they signed to be their workhorse wasn't around for a single inning.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter chose starting pitcher and free-agent signee Lucas Giolito's season-ending elbow injury during Spring Training as his biggest Red Sox "what-if" of 2024.
("Giolito) looked poised to serve as the ace of the staff after Chris Sale was traded to the Atlanta Braves," Reuter said. "Instead, he underwent an internal brace procedure on his right elbow before he ever made his Boston debut, sidelining him for the entire 2024 campaign."
"For a Red Sox team that has gotten inconsistent production from everyone in the starting rotation, including breakout star Tanner Houck, Giolito could have been a real difference-maker in their push for a playoff berth."
Giolito, 30, was one of the most durable starting pitchers in baseball right up until he was acquired by the Red Sox. He made 29 or more starts in every full-length big-league season between 2018-2023, including a league-leading 33 a season ago.
A 2019 All-Star who has garnered Cy Young votes on three occasions, Giolito has proven his ability to carry a pitching staff at his best. But he was already coming off an ugly finish to his 2023 season, and now his elbow injury recovery adds another variable to his attempted return to prominence.
The best version of Giolito undoubtedly could have carried the Red Sox to the playoffs in 2024. But they have no idea what version of him they're getting in 2025, and that could make all the difference moving forward.
More MLB: Insider's Proposed Red Sox-Cardinals Blockbuster Swaps Both Teams' Biggest 'Regrets'