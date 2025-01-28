Report: Red Sox Sign Switch-Hitting Utility Player After 6-HR Season With Athletics
Boston Red Sox fans are still holding out hope for some big-name free-agency signings, but every Major League Baseball team needs depth at this time of year as well.
As Spring Training approaches, the Red Sox are still making minor-league signings, hoping to find diamonds in the rough to compete for Opening Day roster spots. Utility players are particularly valuable at this time of year, because teams don't yet know which positions will need reinforcements.
Much has been made about the Red Sox's lack of right-handed hitting, and switch-hitters can sometimes be an overlooked solution to that problem. It's only a minor-league signing, but the Red Sox added another switch-hitter to the mix with their most recent acquisition.
On Tuesday, the Red Sox reportedly signed switch-hitting utility player Abraham Toro to a minor-league deal. The 28-year-old Canada native, who was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2016, has played for four teams in parts of six major-league seasons.
Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase was the first to report the news of Toro's deal.
Toro appeared in 94 games for the Athletics last season, slashing .240/.293/.350. He hit six home runs, drove in 26 runs, and struck out just 17.6% of the time. He totaled zero outs above average while playing third base, second base, first base, and left field.
If Toro does not make the Red Sox's roster out of Spring Training, they still may be able to keep him as valuable minor-league depth. There's a chance he could also sign with another interested club, though, because he's still fairly young and has a decent amount of major-league experience.
Will Toro become the unforeseen star of the 2025 Red Sox's season? Maybe not, but even if he makes the team and wins them just one game they wouldn't have otherwise, it could play a key role in helping Boston return to the postseason.
