Roman Anthony Comments On Return After Red Sox Clinch Playoffs
The Boston Red Sox officially are heading back to the station for the first time since 2021.
Boston had a great overall night on Friday at Fenway Park. The Red Sox began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers. For most of the night, it tooked like it would be the Tigers' night. But, the Red Sox chipped away and fought back late. Boston was staring at a 3-0 hole at one point. But, the Red Sox got one run back in the fourth inning, another in the seventh, another in the eighth, and then the game-winner in the ninth.
Ceddanne Rafaela has had plenty of big hits this season, with none being bigger than his walk-off triple on Friday to send Boston to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
After the game, there were plenty of comments about the game itself and the upcoming playoffs. Obviously, most of the noise on Friday night was about the Red Sox's trip to the playoffs and the excitement around that. It's been a long -- and fun overall -- season for the Red Sox filled with plenty of ups, some downs, and a surprising trade cutting ties with Rafael Devers. Also, fans got their first look at young outfielder Roman Anthony in a Red Sox jersey. He quickly emerged as one of the best potential offensive players in the league.
The Boston Red Sox phenom talked about his recovery
But, he's out right now due to an oblique injury. Throughout the process of the celebration on Friday, Anthony talked about his injury and talked about how he's still working his way back with the hope of returning for Boston before the season comes to an end.
"It's unbelievable," Anthony said. "This is what you play for. This is only my first year, but it has been unreal. This group of guys. This staff. This team. It's special. We come to the field every day and we have each other's backs. We do everything we can for each other. We're all just a bunch of best friends and we're just doing everything that we can to bring a championship to the city of Boston...
"It sucks to be a spectator, but I’m doing everything I can to get back in this lineup and help these boys win. Feeling good. Doing everything I can each and every day. Trying to get back as soon as I possibly can. This rehab group, the staff, the trainers, everyone is so amazing."
If Anthony could be a playoff return and look like he did before the injury, Boston will be very dangerous in the postseason.
More MLB: Red Sox Phenom Pushing For Playoff Return, Says Alex Cora