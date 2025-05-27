Hall Of Famer Has Non-Roman Anthony Solution For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have had a tough go recently and unsurprisingly this has led many -- myself included -- to wonder whether the time is now to bring up No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony.
Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell already are with the team. Why not see if Anthony can help add some firepower? Well, obviously everything isn't that simple. The Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and any decision involving Anthony would lead to a difficult decision elsewhere.
It hasn't been the Red Sox's week and the club has a 27-29 record heading into Tuesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The offense hasn't fully clicked, which is why Anthony's name has been thrown around so much. While this is the case, Red Sox Hall of Famer Jim Rice offered a different solution to get Boston's offense back on track.
"We’re hitting the ball in the air, but we’re not hitting the ball hard," Rice said on NESN’s "Red Sox Extra Innings." "One thing, you got to know the situation. You got to be able to make some kind of adjustment. Know the situation, be quick with the bat and hit the ball to the right side. …You’re in a little slump right now, so what do you have to do? You got to play small ball. You can’t play big ball. Why? Because you don’t have big ball hitters."
Something certainly needs to be done. The Red Sox have the talent on paper to be among the best teams in the American League. Now, it somehow just needs to find a way to translate to the win column.
