Roman Anthony's Manager Explains Why Red Sox's No. 1 Prospect Is MLB-Ready

Roman Anthony watches a ball during batting practice at Polar Park on April 24, 2025. All eyes have been on Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, this season.
The countdown to Roman Anthony's Boston Red Sox debut is making fans restless.

Though he hit a 497-foot home run over the weekend, baseball's number-one prospect remains in Triple-A. Sure, the Red Sox have a good outfield already, but it's hard to believe Anthony still hasn't gotten the call.

The Red Sox don't want to ask Anthony to be their savior, but they may have arrived at that point organically. Despite winning their weekend series against the rival New York Yankees, they're 32-35, four games out of a potential playoff spot.

However, at some point, they simply need to make room for Anthony this summer. And if it eases their mind, it seems as though the 21-year-old's Triple-A manager has complete faith he can make the transition to big-league play.

Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy recently discussed how Anthony's maturity would help him handle the ups and downs of a big-league season, just as he has handled his miniature slump in recent days.

“Some guys ride the roller coaster and other guys stay right here,” Tracy said, per Matt Vautour of MassLive. “And 99.9% of the time Roman’s right here. ...He’s as equipped for it psychologically as anybody I’ve ever been around, and at his age, that is not common.”

Anthony, for his part, doesn't seem to be pressed about the difference between being called up next week, next month, or two months from now.

"I’m here. I’m working to get better here every day. said Anthony, per Vautour. “I get to play baseball for a living, so it’s fun regardless of where I am.”

Everyone on the Triple-A side is saying the right things. But the big-league club still has to make the call, and the waiting is becoming a struggle for a lot of Bostonians.

Jackson Roberts
