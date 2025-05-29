Roman Anthony's Red Sox Promotion An 'Inevitability,' Says Insider
The biggest topic involving the Boston Red Sox right now certainly involves the future of outfielder Roman Anthony.
He's the top prospect in baseball for a reason and is red-hot right now for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. The 21-year-old slugger has played 49 games so far and is slashing .318/.450/.528 with eight home runs, 23 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples, and 40 runs scored. There really isn't much more that a player can do to show that he's ready for the big leagues.
While this is the case, there is more to the decision to bring the outfielder to town. He's very young, the team is struggling, and there's a surplus of outfielders with the team right now, to name a few likely determining factors. The Red Sox are off on Thursday and it will be interesting to see how the team responds from here.
ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column on Thursday talking about this very topic. He's currently the most respected insider in the game. When he discusses a topic, you want to listen. He addressed the Anthony situation.
"While the answers are likely to be dissatisfactory to those awaiting push notifications announcing the game's most eagerly anticipated promotions, the reasons reflect how executives approach the great unknowns inherent in baseball -- and the rarity with which a rookie instantaneously changes the fortunes of a franchise," Passan said. "The Red Sox are seeing the vagaries of trusting a rookie in real time. Along with Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and infielder/outfielder Kristian Campbell formed the greatest position-playing prospect trio in a decade coming into the 2025 season.
"Campbell broke camp with Boston and after the season's first month looked the part of a star. Since then, he has gone 9-for-79 and posted the worst OPS of any hitter in Major League Baseball...The rational case for keeping Anthony in the minor leagues is twofold. The first involves similar markers to Kansas City's for Caglianone. While Anthony doesn't struggle with chase -- his 17.6 percent rate would rank fifth in MLB, behind Soto, Gleyber Torres, Trent Grisham and Kyle Tucker -- his propensity to hit the ball on the ground gives Boston pause...
"That sort of thinking, Breslow said, looks past the prospect of lending too much credence to a handful of games and acting out of desperation to remedy ills that go well beyond what one player can do...The next generation of baseball is on deck, just waiting for its time. What's right, what's wrong, when that is -- no one really knows. But that doesn't stop people from blaming the Royals and Red Sox anyway. Caglianone and Anthony are an inevitability, here sooner rather than later, ready to reward those anxiously awaiting their arrival."
His time is coming at some point. But, when will the Red Sox give Anthony the chance?
