Rafael Devers To Third Base? Red Sox’s Alex Cora Makes Decision
The Boston Red Sox are ice-cold right now and it seems like some sort of changes could be coming.
Manager Alex Cora talked about Kristian Campbell on Wednesday and shared that he could see see his first action at first base as soon as this weekend against the Atlanta Braves.
In his media availability, Cora also discussed Rafael Devers’ role and shut down the possibility of Devers going back to third base and shared a brief update on the chance of the slugger taking ground balls at first base.
"No, not at third base," Cora said when asked if Devers would get any groundballs at third base. "We keep taking about the other position, but as of now it isn't happening. We always have conversations. He's not going to play third base...We still talking about the situation, man. This is where we're at. There's a chance Kristian is going to play first base this weekend in Atlanta. There are conversations. I don't have to go into specifics, but the third base part of it is a no."
There you have it. Devers isn’t returning to third base any time soon. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to first base either, although Cora wasn’t as firm with his no there. Luckily, the Red Sox have a day off on Thursday and can reset after the rough week the team just had. Boston will return to the field on Friday night against the Braves on the road.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Addresses Alex Cora's Future With Boston