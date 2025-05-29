Inside The Red Sox

Rafael Devers To Third Base? Red Sox’s Alex Cora Makes Decision

The Red Sox manager opened up about the red-hot slugger...

Patrick McAvoy

May 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run single during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) hits a two run single during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are ice-cold right now and it seems like some sort of changes could be coming.

Manager Alex Cora talked about Kristian Campbell on Wednesday and shared that he could see see his first action at first base as soon as this weekend against the Atlanta Braves.

In his media availability, Cora also discussed Rafael Devers’ role and shut down the possibility of Devers going back to third base and shared a brief update on the chance of the slugger taking ground balls at first base.

"No, not at third base," Cora said when asked if Devers would get any groundballs at third base. "We keep taking about the other position, but as of now it isn't happening. We always have conversations. He's not going to play third base...We still talking about the situation, man. This is where we're at. There's a chance Kristian is going to play first base this weekend in Atlanta. There are conversations. I don't have to go into specifics, but the third base part of it is a no."

There you have it. Devers isn’t returning to third base any time soon. It doesn’t sound like he’s going to first base either, although Cora wasn’t as firm with his no there. Luckily, the Red Sox have a day off on Thursday and can reset after the rough week the team just had. Boston will return to the field on Friday night against the Braves on the road.

More MLB: Red Sox Insider Addresses Alex Cora's Future With Boston

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News