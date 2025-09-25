Rumored Boston Red Sox Target Heading Back To Trade Block
The Boston Red Sox's full focus right now is on the remainder of the 2025 season.
For Boston, that means a significantly more likely than not trip to the playoffs. The Red Sox haven't clinched a playoff spot yet, but they are right on the doorstep with just four games remaining in the regular season.
After the season ends, the biggest question for Boston is whether or not the club will be able to retain Alex Bregman. With the way the team has played this year with Bregman and the resources the club has, it's hard to believe that the two sides won't find some way to work things out, unless some crazy offer comes into the mix.
Then, all of the conversations abut the club will be about who they could add or cut ties with ahead of the 2026 season. It's a cyclical business and we are approaching a point in the year in which we start to hear more and more about who could come and help. But, unlike the last few years, the Red Sox are likely going to be a playoff team for the first time in a few years. Regardless, there will be a lot chatter out there. One team that will be worth keeping an eye on is the St. Louis Cardinals. The reason for this, is like last year, the club is expected to try to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Last year, Boston was one of just five teams he was willing to waive his no-trade clause for, as shared again by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
The Boston Red Sox will be in plenty of speculation this offseason
"Arenado provided Mozeliak a list of five teams he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for: the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros," Woo said. "He then balked at a potential deal with Houston that came together shortly after the winter meetings.
"Arenado did not expand that list, even after blocking the Astros trade. That created more gridlock for Mozeliak, whose job was made more difficult by ownership’s stance on Arenado’s complicated contract. Ownership’s refusal to eat additional money left on Arenado’s three-year, $74 million deal, even if it would net a better return package, sealed the third baseman’s fate."
The Bregman question will dominate headlines until he makes a decision. After that, even if the Red Sox do keep him around, it wouldn't be shocking to see Arenado talk again. He made it known last year that he was interested in Boston. There were also rumors that he would be willing to play first base. Could the two sides come together this offseason? Doubtful. But, in the MLB business you're going to see chatter left and right and will probably see a lot of speculation on this very topic.
