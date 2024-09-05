Rumored Red Sox Target Predicted To Be Available For 'Good Long-Term Offer'
The 2025 Major League Baseball season should be a good one for the Boston Red Sox whether or not they end up making the playoffs this season.
Boston has struggled lately and with each passing day, the playoffs are looking more unlikely. The Red Sox aren't ruled out by any means and already have surprised people this season. If Boston can get hot, maybe it can gain ground in the standings over the final few weeks.
It'll be tough, but no matter what, Boston should be better in 2025. Some of Boston's young players got a bigger opportunity than expected in 2024 and shined. They will have another year under their belt in 2025 and should be even better.
Boston also has top prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kyle Teel all knocking on the big league door and will help out sooner rather than later.
When the Red Sox enter the offseason, their top priority should be adding another frontline starter. If they could do so, then they really would be cooking.
There will be some intriguing players available this winter, including rumored Red Sox target Blake Snell. Boston was linked to him at points last winter but decided to go in a different direction and not offer a large deal.
He likely will be on the free agent market again and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the San Francisco Giants will move on from him.
"Prediction: Move on," Reuter said. "The San Francisco Giants cleaned up the mess that Scott Boras made last offseason when they signed Blake Snell and Matt Chapman to high AAV deals that contained opt-out clauses following the 2024 season, and both players seem poised to exercise those opt-outs and test the market once again...
"After last offseason's debacle, he should be more motivated to take the first good long-term offer that comes along this winter, and that could make it difficult for the Giants to retain him."
Chapman has signed a long-term deal with the Giants already but Snell likely won't. Snell should be near the top of Boston's wish list. He immediately would give the Red Sox a proven ace to sit at the top of the rotation.
Boston's offense should be good next year with the pitching being the biggest question mark. Landing Snell would help fix that.
