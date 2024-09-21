Ex-Blue Jays Ace Projected To Earn $36 Million Making Red Sox Option
The Boston Red Sox need more pitching this winter.
This isn't shocking and isn't the first time that it has been mentioned Boston knows that it needs to add a boost to the starting rotation, and free agency is going to be a great way to do so. There will be plenty of options out there if the Red Sox want to add.
Most of the attention will be given to players like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell, but there will be plenty of less expensive options available, as well. One who should be in the mix for the Red Sox is current Houston Astros pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
Kikuchi is 33 years old and is a one-time All-Star. He has spent time with the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Astros throughout his six-year big league career. He was an All-Star with the Mariners in 2021.
The lefty has been solid this season for Toronto and then Houston after being traded. He has a 4.19 ERA in a league-leading 31 starts overall. He has been most successful with Houston and has a 3.00 ERA over his last nine starts.
Kikuchi could help the Red Sox rotation in many ways. Obviously, he is talented and could give more depth with All-Star upside. He also is a left-handed pitcher, which Boston desperately needs. Plus, he won't be expensive with Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter projecting him to land a deal in the neighborhood of $36 million.
"Kikuchi has gone 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts in 48 innings over nine starts since joining the Astros at the trade deadline, and Houston paid a steep price to acquire him as a two-month rental," Reuter said. "He inked a three-year, $36 million contract with the Blue Jays last time he hit the open market, and even at his age he could land a similar deal this time around."
If he is available and willing to land a deal of that nature, it should be a no-brainer for Boston.
More MLB: Yankees Could 'Part Ways' With Superstar Opening Door For Red Sox