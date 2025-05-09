Should Red Sox 'Hit The Market'? 3 Alternatives To Rafael Devers At First Base
What if the Boston Red Sox decided to listen to Rafael Devers and find an outside solution at first base?
Devers boldly told reporters on Thursday that Red Sox management should “hit the market and look for another player” rather than force him to play first (per MassLive's Christopher Smith).
And while Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow won't likely give in to Devers’s demands, it’s funny to imagine if he did.
With that in mind, here are three targets for Breslow to monitor while hitting the market!
Anthony Rizzo (Free Agent)
Rizzo, a former Red Sox draft pick and current free agent after the Yankees declined his 2025 option, offers veteran leadership and defensive prowess. Despite a 2024 season marred by injuries, including a broken arm and fractured fingers, Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers in 92 games.
His .636 OPS was a career low, but a healthy Rizzo could provide pop and stability, likely on a short-term deal, making him a low-risk, high-reward option for Boston.
Gavin Sheets (San Diego Padres)
In 2024, the former Chicago White Sox Sheets slashed .233/.303/.357 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 139 games. Sheets got off to a hot start this season and is currently sitting at .278/.343/.443 with four homers and 14 RBI.
With Sheets not being an everyday essential player for San Diego, the Padres could be open to moving him. He’s been linked to Boston before.
Willson Contreras (St. Louis Cardinals)
Contreras, transitioning from catcher to first base in 2025 to preserve his health, is a bold option. The Cardinals are looking like sellers and might entertain offers for the 32-year-old three-time All-Star, who hit .262 with 15 homers in 2024.
Contreras’s no-trade clause complicates matters, but his offensive upside could transform Boston’s lineup if he were to approve a deal.
More MLB: Astros Might Enter 'Bidding War' For Red Sox Rising Star Outfielder