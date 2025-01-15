Surprise Competition Emerging For Red Sox For All-Star Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have been the most talked about possible suitor for two-time All-Star Alex Bregman.
While this is the case, Bregman hasn't signed a deal yet. The longer he remains available, the more likely his possible asking price drops which could lead the way for other teams to enter his sweepstakes.
To this point, the most talked about teams for Bregman have been Boston, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Detroit Tigers. Now, another team reportedly is emerging as a possible suitor. The Chicago Cubs recently had "casual discussions" with Scott Boras about Bregman, according to 670 The Score's Bruce Levine.
"As third baseman Alex Bregman’s free agency continues with his destination unknown, there could be a union with the Cubs down the road if he’s willing to accept a shorter-term contract," Levine said. "To date, Bregman has been seeking a long-term deal in the neighborhood of $25 million to $30 million annually. Bregman previously turned down a six-year, $156-million deal from the Astros, for whom he has played his first nine MLB seasons...
"Recently, powerful agent Scott Boras, who represents Bregman, had casual discussions with the Cubs, who aren’t interested in a long-term contract. For Bregman, the framework of a potential deal with the Cubs could look like a three-year contract with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. The Cubs signed outfielder Cody Bellinger to a similar contract before the 2024 season, then traded him to the Yankees in December after he chose to opt in to the second season of a three-year deal."
If the Red Sox are going to get a deal done with Bregman, it sounds like they are going to have to act quickly so other teams don't pop up.
