Inside The Red Sox

Surprise Red Sox Offseason Deal Would Land Young All-Star To Add Pitching

Could Boston make a big move this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox had a strong trade deadline but more could've been done.

Boston added some help to the starting rotation by brining in lefty James Paxton in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers but also was linked to a handful of other players. One hurler who popped up as a possible option on numerous occasions was Chicago White Sox young All-Star Garrett Crochet.

Crochet seemed like he was going to be one of the best players on the move this summer but the White Sox ended up hanging on to him. While this is the case, he likely won't stick around with Chicago in the long term and he was called the White Sox's most likely trade candidate in 2025 by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.

"Contract Status: $800,000 salary, arbitration-eligible through 2026," Rymer said. "To be clear, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is also a candidate to be moved this winter. But whereas he'll be coming off a down year that hasn't helped his value, the chance to sell high on Crochet won't be Chicago's only excuse to move him.

"The whole thing with his contract demands was pretty weird, and it clearly didn't make Chicago GM Chris Getz happy. With these two sides seemingly headed for an inevitable divorce, it would be for the best if they got it over with this winter."

It seems all but guaranteed that Crochet will be available after the season and he could be a player to not only help the Red Sox in 2025 but for the foreseeable future. Boston needs another top-of-the-rotation hurler and Crochet could be that guy.

More MLB: Surprise Red Sox Offseason Deal Would Land Cubs Hurler To Add Pitching

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News