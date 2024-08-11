Surprise Red Sox Offseason Deal Would Land Young All-Star To Add Pitching
The Boston Red Sox had a strong trade deadline but more could've been done.
Boston added some help to the starting rotation by brining in lefty James Paxton in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers but also was linked to a handful of other players. One hurler who popped up as a possible option on numerous occasions was Chicago White Sox young All-Star Garrett Crochet.
Crochet seemed like he was going to be one of the best players on the move this summer but the White Sox ended up hanging on to him. While this is the case, he likely won't stick around with Chicago in the long term and he was called the White Sox's most likely trade candidate in 2025 by Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"Contract Status: $800,000 salary, arbitration-eligible through 2026," Rymer said. "To be clear, center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is also a candidate to be moved this winter. But whereas he'll be coming off a down year that hasn't helped his value, the chance to sell high on Crochet won't be Chicago's only excuse to move him.
"The whole thing with his contract demands was pretty weird, and it clearly didn't make Chicago GM Chris Getz happy. With these two sides seemingly headed for an inevitable divorce, it would be for the best if they got it over with this winter."
It seems all but guaranteed that Crochet will be available after the season and he could be a player to not only help the Red Sox in 2025 but for the foreseeable future. Boston needs another top-of-the-rotation hurler and Crochet could be that guy.
