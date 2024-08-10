Surprise Red Sox Offseason Deal Would Land Cubs Hurler To Add Pitching
Could the Boston Red Sox pull off a trade to improve the starting rotation this upcoming offseason?
It wouldn't be too surprising.
Boston is right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but still could be even better. The Red Sox added James Paxton ahead of the trade deadline to fill a hole in the starting rotation and will need to reevaluate the staff as a whole after the season ends.
The Red Sox should get Lucas Giolito back in 2025 and likely won't stop there. Boston likely will be in the mix for other starters too. One player who the Red Sox were linked to ahead of the trade deadline even could be available. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon as the club's most likely trade candidate in 2025.
"Contract Status: Year 2 of 4-year, $68 million deal," Rymer said. "Though the Cubs apparently never approached Taillon, who has a 10-team no-trade clause, about any possible deals, he was one of the more notable hurlers whose name was making the rounds ahead of the deadline.
"There would be some sense in putting him back out there this winter. Even with Kyle Hendricks' contract due to expire, they'll have Justin Steele, Shōta Imanaga, Javier Assad, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown, and top prospect Cade Horton among their rotation options for 2025."
Taillon isn't necessarily a big-name player but still could prove more depth to the Boston rotation. It seemed like a trade could happen this summer, but he ended up staying in Chicago. Don't be surprised if the two sides come back together and discuss a deal again.
More MLB: Red Sox Phenom Pulls Off Something Not Done In Over 100 Years