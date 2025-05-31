Inside The Red Sox

‘Surprised’ Lucas Giolito Responds To Early Exit For Red Sox

The Red Sox starter talked about his early exit...

Patrick McAvoy

May 30, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
May 30, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have Lucas Giolito back on the hill.

He missed the 2024 season and some of the 2025 campaign as well. Giolito got the ball on Friday and went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out three batters, walking two, and giving up five base hits.

Giolito was pulled early to the surprise of some at 85 pitches, including the veteran starter, but Boston was able to get back on track and in the win column with a 5–1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

After the game, Giolito said he was "surprised" by the early pull, but had a perfect response, as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

"(Alex Cora) said they pulled Giolito for Justin Wilson because they really really liked matchup against (Matt Olson)," Cotillo shared. "'The way we’ve been playing, every matchup matters, especially around that time, because we knew we had Whit for two. Getting Olson out there, it was huge.'

"Giolito said he was 'surprised' but added, laughing: 'They don’t want me to give up a homer there. I don’t like it, but I’m an employee so we do what we’re told.'"

Giolito has made back-to-back solid starts. He went seven innings of scoreless ball against the Baltimore Orioles on May 24th and now this outing against Atlanta. There seemed to be a little rust when he got back at the end of April -- which is to be expected after missing the 2024 season -- but it looks like he's turning a corner.

More MLB: Red Sox-Rafael Devers Drama Gets Likely Final Twist Of 2025

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News