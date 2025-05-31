‘Surprised’ Lucas Giolito Responds To Early Exit For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have Lucas Giolito back on the hill.
He missed the 2024 season and some of the 2025 campaign as well. Giolito got the ball on Friday and went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out three batters, walking two, and giving up five base hits.
Giolito was pulled early to the surprise of some at 85 pitches, including the veteran starter, but Boston was able to get back on track and in the win column with a 5–1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
After the game, Giolito said he was "surprised" by the early pull, but had a perfect response, as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
"(Alex Cora) said they pulled Giolito for Justin Wilson because they really really liked matchup against (Matt Olson)," Cotillo shared. "'The way we’ve been playing, every matchup matters, especially around that time, because we knew we had Whit for two. Getting Olson out there, it was huge.'
"Giolito said he was 'surprised' but added, laughing: 'They don’t want me to give up a homer there. I don’t like it, but I’m an employee so we do what we’re told.'"
Giolito has made back-to-back solid starts. He went seven innings of scoreless ball against the Baltimore Orioles on May 24th and now this outing against Atlanta. There seemed to be a little rust when he got back at the end of April -- which is to be expected after missing the 2024 season -- but it looks like he's turning a corner.
