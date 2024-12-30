This Red Sox 'Big 3' Prospect Has Best Shot At Opening Day Roster, Per Insider
The future is nearly here for the Boston Red Sox.
While every organization has prospects they get excited about, the Red Sox have had a "Big 3" emerge, a trio of top prospects that have taken the fan base by storm with their future promise. For a while there, it was even a Big Four, thanks to the emergence of Kristian Campbell in 2024.
Sadly, the Red Sox had to trade away catcher Kyle Teel, a founding member of the "Big 3," to the Chicago White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal. But they still have outfielder Roman Anthony, MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect, shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 7) and utilityman Campbell (No. 10).
There's reason to be excited about the entire trio of Anthony, Mayer, and Campbell, and all three could conceivably make their big-league debuts in 2024. But who might we see donning the Red Sox uniform at Fenway Park first.
Ian Browne, the Red Sox beat reporter for MLB.com, recently projected Campbell as having the highest odds of making his debut before the other two, due to a combination of his preparedness as a hitter and the positions of need he can fill on the roster.
"Everything changed (for Campbell) last season, when he thrived and climbed up the ladder from High-A to Double-A and Triple-A, finishing the season with 20 homers, 77 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and a .997 OPS over 517 plate appearances," Browne wrote.
"Campbell could have the clearest path to make the Opening Day roster given two factors: He is a right-handed hitter, and the Red Sox need most of those. One of the many positions he plays is second base, a position which is still up for grabs."
Campbell, 22, was taken with the 2023 fourth-round compensation pick the Red Sox got in return for losing Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres. He was MLB.com's minor-league player of the year after carrying the highest OPS of any affiliated prospect with at least 500 plate appearances.
Whether it's in left field or at second base, Campbell could make a huge impact on the Red Sox this season if his bat immediately lives up to the hype. He hit so well in the minors last season that it's entirely possible, but you never know with a prospect until you see it happen at the big-league level.
More MLB: Wild Red Sox Mock Trade Would Land Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. In 5-Player Swap