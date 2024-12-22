Three Big Moves For Red Sox To Complete Perfect Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have made a few moves so far, but there is a lot of time left for the club to improve even more.
Boston's biggest moves of the offseason so far have been the acquisition of Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the signing of Aroldis Chapman, and the signing of Patrick Sandoval. Clearly, there is still room for growth.
The Red Sox's biggest needs are right-handed bats to balance the lineup, possibly one more starting pitcher, and some bullpen.
Here are three moves the Red Sox should make to complete the perfect offseason:
Sign former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman
Bregman is just 30 years old and has spent the last nine years with the Astros. He's been heavily tied to the Red Sox this offseason to either play third base or second base. Positionally, there would be question marks. But, his bat would play at Fenway Park. He's a two-time World Series champion and would bring a great veteran presence to the clubhouse.
Sign former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández
Hernández has been heavily tied to Boston as well. He spent the 2024 season with the Dodgers and hit 33 home runs and drove in 99 runs. A deal with Hernández certainly would replace Tyler O'Neill well while giving Boston the opportunity to flip another outfielder for some pitching help.
Sign former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty
In this scenario, signing Bregman would be the big investment of the offseason. Boston has plenty of money to spend and could afford all three of these players. Flaherty would give the Red Sox ace-level talent at a much lower cost than Corbin Burnes.
If the Red Sox could land all three of these players, they certainly could compete against the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East in 2025.
