Tigers Breakout Utility Man Is An 'Option' For Red Sox, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could look a little different in a few hours.
Boston already has been busy ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring James Paxton and Danny Jansen. The Red Sox clearly aren't done and will be looking to add even more depth throughout the team ahead of the Tuesday night deadline.
One player who is an "option" for the Red Sox is Detroit Tigers utility man Andy Ibáñez, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Andy Ibáñez, with a 1.027 OPS against left-handers, is one option for Boston," Morosi said.
Ibáñez is an interesting player to watch out for. Detroit clearly is open for business with starter Jack Flaherty the most talked about option to be traded. It's almost a guarantee that Flaherty will be moved. Ibáñez hasn't been talked about as much but he could help the Red Sox.
The 31-year-old has seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, and left field this season. He could add a right-handed bat to the lineup and is slashing .284/.327/.433 with four home runs and 23 RBIs in 59 games played.
Ibáñez may not be a big-name player, but he could be a solid depth option for the Red Sox at a low cost. Plus, he could help out all over the field. Big-name players, like Flaherty, have been discussed the most, but a solid bench piece like Ibáñez could be a difference-maker down the stretch with a playoff spot on the line.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Cubs Stud In Surprising Deadline Swap