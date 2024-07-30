Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Cubs Stud In Surprising Deadline Swap
The Boston Red Sox may not be done adding to the starting rotation after all.
Boston's rotation recently got a boost by reuniting with left-handed veteran James Paxton but there still is time before the upcoming 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The deadline is just hours away now and the Red Sox still could use another boost.
It's unclear exactly what Boston will do, but Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that it will land Chicago Cubs veteran hurler Jameson Taillon before the deadline passes.
"To BOS: (Right-handed pitcher) Jameson Taillon (and) To CHC: OF Matthew Lugo," Reuter said. "The Boston Red Sox took a step in the buying direction when they acquired catcher Danny Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Now they could turn their attention to finding another arm for the starting rotation.
"Right-hander Jameson Taillon has been throwing the ball extremely well of late with a 2.47 ERA over 51.0 innings and seven quality starts in his last eight outings, and he could slot in as the No. 2 starter behind Tanner Houck. The goal here for the Chicago Cubs would be to offload salary, with Taillon still owed another $18 million each in 2025 and 2026 to close out his backloaded, four-year, $68 million contract."
Boston has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Taillon and it's not hard to see why. He has a 3.35 ERA and is under contract beyond this season. Don't be surprised if chatter picks up even more before the deadline passes.
