Trevor Story Makes Blunt Admission As Concerns Mount For Red Sox
This week, the Boston Red Sox have simultaneously seen their margin for error decrease and started making more errors.
After losing superstar rookie outfielder Roman Anthony to the injured list, the Red Sox have now lost three games in a row, all in deeply uninspiring fashion. After the pitching early in games let them down on Wednesday and Friday, it was the defense on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded, Arizona's Jake McCarthy rolled a ground ball directly to shortstop Trevor Story that could have been an inning-ending double play. But the sure-handed Story put the cart before the horse, taking his eye off the ball and letting it roll into shallow left field. Two runs scored on the play, and three scored in the inning.
Trevor Story talks crucial error
Story's wasn't the only defensive miscue on the night, as left fielder Jarren Duran pulled up on a seventh-inning fly ball that he thought center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela would catch, the second time that's happened in the last few weeks. And the Red Sox's offense has been so feeble in Anthony's absence that they can't afford these kinds of mistakes.
After Boston's eventual 5-1 loss, Story was quick to take the blame, admitting there was pretty much no excuse for a veteran shortstop not to at least get one out in that situation.
“I felt like I got a good read on it,” Story said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I was there for it and then just tried to get it out of my glove before I had it. Just at the last second, didn’t secure the ball.
"It's tough. Mistakes are gonna happen in baseball, but in that situation, to get a ground ball there, I probably should have tried to just get one with it because McCarthy’s running pretty fast. It’s a tough one. I feel like it changed the momentum of the game. I think they scored three that inning, so it ended up being the answer in the game.”
According to ESPN's playoff odds, the Red Sox still have a 94.0% chance to make it to October. But that already feels a bit lower than it should be, given the momentum the team built in August.
Story knows he has to make the simple plays the rest of the way when the ball gets hit to him. Will his teammates follow suit?
