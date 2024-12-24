Two Moves For Red Sox After Walker Buehler To Compete With Yankees
The Boston Red Sox could very good in 2025.
Boston has a better young core than most teams in baseball and already has added to the team this offseason with the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. Boston clearly isn't done yet.
The Red Sox could use a little more bullpen help and an offensive boost from the right side of the plate. Because of that, here are two more moves for the Red Sox to complete the perfect offseason.
Re-Sign veteran relief pitcher Chris Martin:
This one seems like a no-brainer. He wants to continue his career and has been one of the Red Sox's most important pitchers over the last two years. He had a 3.45 ERA in 2024 and a 1.05 ERA in 2023. He's still out there on the open market and likely would be cheap. A bullpen featuring Chapman, Martin, Justin Slaten, Liam Hendriks, and Garrett Whitlock among others could be dominant.
Sign All-Star infielder Alex Bregman:
This one has been talked about a lot and just makes too much sense. He would be the right-handed bat the Red Sox need while also being one of the most respected voices in the clubhouse. Bregman could play second base in 2024 while giving players like Vaughn Grissom or Kristian Campbell time to develop. There has been chatter about moving Rafael Devers off third base but you can only do that if you trade Triston Casas, which seems unlikely, or trade Masataka Yoshida. Yoshida's trade value is low at the moment so a move may be more likely next year. Maybe Bregman plays second base for a year and then shifts to third base in 2026.
Boston isn't far from contending. These two moves arguably would make the Red Sox better than the New York Yankees.
