Unexpected Red Sox Veteran Crowned 'Viable Candidate For AL MVP'
The Boston Red Sox have an emerging American League MVP candidate on their roster, but it’s not who anyone expected.
There have been a few surprises in Boston’s lineup to begin the year, both good and bad.
Starting with the bad, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran haven’t started mashing yet, although Casas is beginning to show signs after a pair of recent home runs.
Then there’s Trevor Story, whom the Red Sox were just hoping could stay healthy in 2025 and not become an utterly wasted signing. Not only has Story been injury-free thus far; he’s been one of the best overall players in the American League.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller included Story in a new article discussing the biggest surprises in each division. For the American League East, Miller zeroed in on Story.
“Biggest Positive Surprise: Trevor Story still has it,” Miller wrote.
“Over the past two seasons, it looked as though Trevor Story had gone the way of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rendon—wildly expensive, scarcely healthy and barely even worth playing when available. Between 2023 and 2024, Boston paid him $42.5 million for 69 games, five home runs and a .630 OPS.”
“But since the beginning of April, Story has given the Red Sox five home runs and four stolen bases in just 17 games played, posting a .984 OPS and emerging as a slightly viable candidate for AL MVP.”
Entering Friday, Story was slashing .297/.330/.465 for the Red Sox. He has a chance to bat .300 for the first time in his career.
Also a threat on the base paths, the 32-year-old shortstop was the National League stolen base leader in 2020. Red Sox manager Alex Cora recently said that Story could be a 30/30 player if he remains healthy.
