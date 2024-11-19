What Did Juan Soto Ask Red Sox During Three-Hour Meeting? Insider Shares Details
For the Boston Red Sox, having a seat at the table in the Juan Soto negotiations already feels like a win.
Since trading away franchise cornerstone Mookie Betts before the 2020 season, the Red Sox have rarely been in on top free agents. They signed shortstop Trevor Story to a nine-figure deal, but they haven't gone above $200 million for a free agent since David Price in 2016.
Now, though, they're clearly willing to pay well over double that for Soto, or they wouldn't be meeting with the superstar across the country. Whether they have a realistic chance to sign him is another matter.
Obviously, the money matters a lot. Soto is almost a lock at this point to sign for at least $600 million and set a record for non-deferred salary. But it also matters whether Soto sees himself succeeding with a team, and the Red Sox are in the process of trying to convince Soto they should be that team.
In a recent column, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com detailed how Soto is looking beyond the dollar signs to make sure his next team is the right fit for him for the next decade-plus.
“All of Soto’s meetings have included representatives from club ownership, along with front-office executives and the team’s manager, sources said," Feinsand said.
"Convincing Soto that their team represents his best landing spot is about more than money; according to Sean McAdam of MassLive, Soto asked the Red Sox about the club’s commitment to winning, its ballpark and facilities, and its process of evaluating players.”
If the Red Sox are willing to sign Soto to a record contract, it's a good sign that they're once again looking to win championships above all else. And certainly, Fenway Park is one of the most desirable places to play in the entire sport.
Soto has already met with the Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and New York Yankees. He is expected to meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
