White Sox All-Star Infielder 'Drawing Trade Interest'; Should Red Sox Pounce?

Boston is a perfect fit for a right-handed hitting infielder

Colin Keane

Jun 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Paul DeJong (29) singles against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox would be happy to add an infielder before the deadline, particularly one who bats from the right side of the plate.

While chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is on the phone with the Chicago White Sox about Michael Kopech, Breslow should also inquire about Paul DeJong’s availability.

DeJong was mentioned by Yahoo Sports’ Russell Dorsey on Thursday as a player drawing interest from multiple clubs ahead of July 30.

“White Sox players drawing trade interest include closer Michael Kopech, outfielder Tommy Pham, shortstop Paul DeJong and left-handed reliever Tanner Banks,” Dorsey said.

DeJong, 30, would supply the Red Sox with three ingredients Boston needs right now: infield depth, right-handed hitting, and veteran experience. DeJong’s bat has been powerful this year, producing 17 home runs. 

DeJong was an All-Star in 2019 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants during his eight-year career.

As Breslow considers all positional player options heading into July’s eleventh hour, he could do far worse than end up with DeJong to bolster Boston’s lineup.

Colin Keane

