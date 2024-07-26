Red Sox Seen As 'Solid Fit' To Reunite With Veteran Clubhouse Leader
The Boston Red Sox need a right-handed bat, and Boston could be poaching one from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of July 30.
The Red Sox are investigating every lead on available hitters right now. Boston has been linked to everyone from Josh Bell of the Miami Marlins to Kevin Newman of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Even a reunion with J.D. Martinez is possible.
As chief baseball officer Craig Breslow evaluates the market and entrenches himself in negotiations, he’ll likely be asking the Blue Jays about Justin Turner, who was an important figure in the Red Sox clubhouse last season.
Turner, 39, is not the acquisition that Breslow would have envisioned weeks ago. As the market narrows, however, Turner’s appeal as a reliable hitter and veteran voice could stand out as distinctly appropriate for Boston’s young team.
MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Thursday that Turner is a good fit to reunite with the Red Sox.
“Boston has struggled recently against left-handed pitching – they are 12-18 against lefty starters – and with no clear-cut timetable for Triston Casas’ return, the need for a right-handed bat is obvious,” Feinsand said. “Toronto’s Justin Turner, who was the team's clubhouse leader in 2023, would be a solid fit.”
As the American League playoff race heats up, Boston will suffer from a lack of experience unless Breslow adds a weathered pro like Turner to the roster this week.
