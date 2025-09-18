Why Ace Garrett Crochet Believes Red Sox Have Been Successful In Second Half
There was a point during this Boston Red Sox season when it looked like the rotation was a complete one-man show.
Garrett Crochet has been the Red Sox's best pitcher all season, easily justifying the steep prospect package they had to pay to get him from the Chicago White Sox. But until early June, trying to get wins from the other four spots in Boston's rotation was a tough task.
Thankfully, two of Crochet's rotation mates stepped up, and the ace is appreciative of their efforts.
Crochet heaps praise on Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito
Lucas Giolito had a 6.42 ERA through his first seven starts, but owns a 2.53 mark over his last 18. Brayan Bello had a 3.96 ERA through 11 starts but was struggling to get through five innings, but he's cut it to 2.91 over his last 17 and is averaging 6.2 innings per start in that time frame.
During an interview for MLB Network Radio on Wednesday, Crochet said he believes the Red Sox were able to turn their season around and get themselves in playoff position in large part because Bello and Giolito began delivering quality starts like he already was.
“I think a big thing that was happening during that time was the starters taking on a much bigger workload, between (Brayan) Bello, (Lucas) Giolito and myself,” Crochet said. “Things just really started to click for the three of us and it seemed like three automatic wins and the other two days, we just found a way.”
Of course, there's been a ton of rotation turmoil beyond the "big three" of Crochet, Bello, and Giolito.
Walker Buehler was released after a dreadful season. Tanner Houck was dreadful too, then landed on the season-ending injured list. Dustin May came in via trade, was ineffective, and got injured. Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, and Cooper Criswell made brief cameos.
Now, it's in the hands of two young lefties, Connelly Early and Kyle Harrison, to pick up the slack and help Boston cross the finish line.
Fortunately, Crochet also showed confidence in Early during the aforementioned interview.
Any time you’re facing the same team back-to-back starts, it can be challenging, let alone your first two starts in the big leagues,” Crochet said. “He’s shoving and he’s polished.”
