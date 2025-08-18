Why Alex Bregman Has Shelved Extension Talks With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are set right now at third base, but will that be the case beyond the 2025 season?
Three-time All-Star Alex Bregman has been a superstar for Boston this year. He inked a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston before the season after months of rumors. The Red Sox swooped in and got the deal done, but it's a bit more complicated than that. Bregman isn't on a standard three-year deal. He can opt out after the season or after the 2026 season if he sees fit.
With the way he has played this season, that seems like an easy option as well. Through 79 games he has slashed .305/.387/.546 with 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, 23 doubles, and 48 runs scored. $40 million per year obiously is a lot. But, Bregman is just 31 years old and could land a long-term deal on the open market if he gets back there.
Earlier in the season, there was some speculation about the possibility of Boston inking Bregman to a long-term extension before he could opt out. Bregman and his agent Scott Boras both talked about the possibility. Although at one point it seemed like there was at least a shot at some sort of negotiation, things have cooled down in that regard.
Bregman recently appeared on the ITM Podcast hosted by Joey Copponi and Scott Neville and was asked about the possibility of an extension and noted that right now he believes it would be a "disservice" to the team to think about anything else aside from winning and making a run to the playoffs.
Red Sox All-Star slugger Alex Bregman continues Boston partnership
"I feel like for me it would be a disservice to be thinking about anything other than just winning baseball games right now,” Bregman told Joey Copponi and Scott Neville while appearing on the ITM Podcast. “Focusing on this team, this year and trying to do anything I can to help lead this team and help get everybody prepared to play down the stretch and get into the postseason...
“I’m really just focused on showing up every day, competing and getting after it, trying to get back to the postseason."
This isn't a bad thing. It would be great to get a deal done right now so there would be no risk of losing Bregman. But, it's clear he likes Boston and the Red Sox love him right back. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has made it clear that the club wants Bregman around for the long term. When the time is right, we should at least hear about discussions between the two sides and Boston has the money to get something done.
We'll see what happens, but it's clear that Bregman has acclimated to Boston well. This isn't just in reference to his play on the field. He's been a leader off of it in the clubhouse for the Red Sox and specifically has done a good job taking the young guys under his wings. On top of this, he's making his presence felt around the city, including with a brand new partnership with the Samuel Adams Brewery. Bregman and Sam Adams partnered together to create "Bregman's Beer" that can be found at the Sam Adams Tap Room. Clearly, Bregman isn't just punching the clock in and out each day. He's going above and beyond and this is yet another example. Will this be just a one year thing, though?